Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RKT. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,395.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

In other news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.