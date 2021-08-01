Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RBGLY. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

