RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 109.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

