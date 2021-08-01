Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 519,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,984. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

