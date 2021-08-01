RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 15.5% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $58.49 million and $893,745.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00293673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00124905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00142670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

