Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

