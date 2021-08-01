Regis (NYSE:RGS) versus PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Critical Review

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Regis has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regis and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than PhoneX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regis and PhoneX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million 0.43 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -13.28 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.67 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PhoneX beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements. The company was founded by Douglas Feirstein, Christian Croft, and Daniel Brauser on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

