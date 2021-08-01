Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

