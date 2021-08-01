Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $189,000 Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 663,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUMO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

