Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

