Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,954.48. The firm has a market cap of £40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.45. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.