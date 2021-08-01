Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $516,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $15.53 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

