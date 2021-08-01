Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,026 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $13,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $17.38 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

