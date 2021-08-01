Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 46,600 ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

