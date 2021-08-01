Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

