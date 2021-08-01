Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Ramaco Resources worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

METC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $290.20 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

