Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 51.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.