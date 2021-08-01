Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.
Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 51.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
