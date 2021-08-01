Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

