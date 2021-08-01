Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

