Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nyxoah in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $32.43 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

