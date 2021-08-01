ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $271.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $272.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

