Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.83%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals $208.48 million 2.01 -$22.55 million $2.87 11.82

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -573.94% ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.25% 17.92% 7.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

