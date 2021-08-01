Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Playtika alerts:

This table compares Playtika and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 3.84 $92.10 million $0.24 92.63 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.55 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 68.08%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Playtika beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.