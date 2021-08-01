Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.75

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$43.75 and last traded at C$43.62, with a volume of 24467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.34.

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8751968 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.