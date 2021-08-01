Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:REPX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

