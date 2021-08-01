ROAD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,735.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $107,059.05 and approximately $12,735.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00134086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,423.51 or 1.00100303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.16 or 0.00823859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

