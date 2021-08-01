Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

