Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.23.

NYSE ROK opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.60. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

