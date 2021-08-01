Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $428.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.24. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

