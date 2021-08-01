Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. 1,203,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,576. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

