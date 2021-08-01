Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$15.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.46.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $491.34. The company had a trading volume of 407,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,246. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.91. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

