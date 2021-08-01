Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Thursday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.