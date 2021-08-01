Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to $7.00

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

