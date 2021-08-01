Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $29.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

