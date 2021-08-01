Royal Bank of Canada Buys 75,729 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 433.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 217,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX opened at $34.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.