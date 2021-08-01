Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Camping World worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

