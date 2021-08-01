Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,161,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.