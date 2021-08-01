Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of EFAD opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

