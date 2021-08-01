Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 84,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 356,329 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,197 shares of company stock worth $2,084,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $71.84 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

