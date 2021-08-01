Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 68,350 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $7,716,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

