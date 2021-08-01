Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

