Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

