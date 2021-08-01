Royal Bank of Canada Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $141.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.08.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,314,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

