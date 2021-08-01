Royal Bank of Canada Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $141.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.
VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.08.
In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,314,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
