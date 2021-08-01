Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

About Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

