RumbleON (RMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

