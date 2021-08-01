Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,628 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $23,253,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

