Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

