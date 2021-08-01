Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.97

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 6315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 358,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 215,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

