SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

