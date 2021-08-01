Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.00 ($168.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.